India News | Highest Spike of 1,024 COVID Cases Takes Total to over 16K in Delhi; Death Toll Climbs to 316

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A record single-day spike of 1,024 cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 16,000 on Thursday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 316, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 792 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

This is the first time that over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day in the national capital.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 316 in the city and the number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 16,281.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figure refers to the fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case-sheets received from various hospitals.

On Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 15,257 in Delhi, including 303 deaths.

With the fresh 1,024 cases, the number has now climbed to 16,281.

