Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said he has not received an invitation so far to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Congress leader said Lord Ram is the centre of "our 'aastha' (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him".

Also Read | New Year 2024: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Extends Greetings to People of Country on New Year's Eve, Says 'May All Your Resolutions Be Fulfilled'.

"So far no invitation has been received from Ayodhya, but whether we get an invitation or not, Lord Ram is the centre of our aastha (faith) and we would follow the path shown by him," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22. They party ie yet to take a call on the invitation. PTI BPL

Also Read | CBSE Exam 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Psychological Counselling for Exam Preparation From January 1 for Students and Parents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)