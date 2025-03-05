Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 5 (ANI): "Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for every citizen of the state," Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said after the two-day 'pre-budget consultation' meeting here.

The 2-day meeting, which concluded on Tuesday, was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The event brought together all Ministers, MLAs, and Administrative Secretaries to provide valuable insights and suggestions for the upcoming state budget for the financial year 2025-26. Everyone provided valuable suggestions to help realize the vision of an inclusive budget, a statement said.

Presiding over the consultation meeting, Saini expressed gratitude for the important suggestions shared by the Ministers and MLAs aimed at the welfare of the state and its people.

He said that all suggestion will be carefully considered and incorporated into the forthcoming state budget to further accelerate Haryana's continuous development. "Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for every citizen of the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also encouraged MLAs to submit their suggestions in writing to ensure that all perspectives are captured. "We are committed to creating a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of our people," he further added.

The Chief Minister also thanked all the Ministers, MLAs, and officers for their significant contribution in the consultation meeting. The key areas highlighted during the meeting included improvements in road infrastructure, sports facilities, water supply, electricity, transport, industrial development, the optimal utilization of government properties, promoting natural farming practices, eradicating the drug network, rehabilitating addicts, equitable irrigation water distribution, digitization of government departments, accommodation facility for officers, addressing cybercrime, capacity building, and traffic management.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, all Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, CM's Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar and senior officers of the state government were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders over the past several days and holding pre-budget consultation meetings to ensure the upcoming budget aligns with the aspirations and expectations of the people of Haryana.

Earlier, pre-budget consultations were held with stakeholders from diverse sectors, including industries and manufacturing in Gurugram, farmers and agricultural scientists in Hisar, youth and startup entrepreneurs in Kurukshetra, influential women from different sectors in Panchkula, textile industry representatives in Panipat, and manufacturing stakeholders in Faridabad, the statement said.

This year, the state government has launched an innovative initiative, allowing the citizens of the state to submit their budget suggestions online. To date, over 10,000 suggestions have been received from the public through the online portal. (ANI)

