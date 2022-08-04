Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued directions to the Punjab Government to file a report on the occurrence of large potholes after illegal mining in the international border area.

According to Arun Gosai, the counsel of the Centre, while hearing the matters of illegal mining in Punjab, the High Court raised security concerns of the country regarding the large ditches in the border area.

Gosai said, the Punjab government recorded the reply and said that all the rules regarding mining are being followed by the Punjab government.

The Centre's counsel categorically said there was no mention in the Punjab government's reply to 'stop mining'. The High Court then expressed dissatisfaction with the reply and directed the Punjab government to file a detailed report over the matter.

Earlier, Haryana Police conducted raids against illegal mining in 24 villages and impounded as many as 236 vehicles without documents.

The development came days after Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while investigating illegal mining in Nuh on July 19.

According to the police, the search operation was conducted under Operation Clean, in which around 1,500 police personnel were deployed.

"We conducted the search operation with the help of technical and human intelligence and after acting upon the specific input, we launched a campaign against illegal mining, wherein we conducted raids against criminals in 24 villages and found 236 vehicles without documents which have been impounded under the Motor Vehicles Act. We also seized 60 other vehicles and they were seized by the Mining department for allegedly being involved in illegal mining," said SP Singla, Nuh.

The SP said they have also filed three cases in the matter and have seized 27 'stolen vehicles' under section 102 of the CrPC (Power of police officer to seize certain property), which will be investigated later in a separate case.

The main accused, identified as Shabir alias Mittar hailing from Tauru, Haryana was arrested on Wednesday in the Nuh DSP killing.

He was arrested after an encounter with Haryana Police in connection with the case.The accused was arrested from the hills of Ganghora, the hill station area of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) where he was hiding after killing the DSP.(ANI)

