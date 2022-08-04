New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched two new upgraded feature phones -- Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 110 -- in India. The Nokia 8210 4G will be available at Rs 3,999 in blue and red colour variants and the Nokia 110 will be available at Rs 1,699 for cyan and charcoal and Rs 1,799 for rose gold colour. Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus & Nokia C2 2nd Edition Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

"Nokia 8210 4G -- a new addition to the 'Originals' family -- celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 4G launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week, which was quite the sensation in India at the time," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India and MENA said in a statement.

"We have also added the new Nokia 110 (2022) to our robust feature phone line-up. The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global's commitment to ensuring everyone has access to affordable and long-lasting technology," he added.

The new Nokia 8210 4G is claimed to offer a big battery life with 27 days of standby time, and dual SIM VoLTE for crystal clear calls with elegant colour choices. Meanwhile, the new Nokia 110 (2022) offers a built-in rear camera, wireless FM Radio, Auto Call Recording feature and larger storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).