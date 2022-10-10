Cuttack, Oct 10 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Monday granted relief to Congress legislator Mohammed Moquim, ordering an interim stay on the three-year imprisonment awarded to him by a special vigilance court in a housing loan fraud case.

The vigilance court had on September 29 sentenced the Cuttack-Barabati legislator to three years of rigorous imprisonment in the fraud case.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

A single-judge bench of Justice B P Routray, allowing a plea challenging the vigilance court order, also granted Moquim regular bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of like amount, said the MLA's counsel Pitambar Acharya.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Switches to 100 Percent Green Energy Sources.

Seeking case records from the lower court, the high court adjourned the matter for hearing again on October 13.

Special Vigilance Court Judge Satya Narayan Sarangi, in his judgment last month, had convicted Moquim and three others, including former IAS officer Vinod Kumar, holding them guilty of criminal misconduct, forgery, cheating, conspiracy and showing undue official favours in releasing funds from Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) under the guise of loans meant for the poor.

They were awarded three years' rigorous imprisonment and was directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each for causing pecuniary loss to the state-run ORHDC.

Moquim moved the high court seeking suspension of his conviction.

Notably, BJP leader and senior advocate of the High Court, Pitambar Acharya, represented the MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)