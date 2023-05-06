Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought a response from the Lucknow Development Authority and the city's municipal corporation on a petition claiming that illegal hotels were running in the Gurunanak Market here.

The court has directed them to file their reply within a month.

A bench of justices DK Upadhyay and OP Shukla passed the order on the PIL moved by Amar Singh.

Citing a June 29, 2010, letter of the Lucknow Municipal Commissioner, the petitioner said it mentions that 34 hotels, lodges, guesthouses and godowns were said to be running illegally.

It claimed that 17 shops in the Gurunanak Market were converted into hotels without the permission of authorities.

The petitioner said due to these illegal hotels, a serious incident may occur anytime.

