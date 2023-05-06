Hyderabad, May 5: The craze to shoot for Instagram reel with a speeding train in the background cost the life of a youngster in Hyderabad on Friday. Mohammad Sarfraz, 16, a Class 9 student, died after he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Sanath Nagar.

He, along with his two friends, were shooting a video for an Instagram reel. Sarfraz, who had his back towards the approaching train, was standing close to the track. While Sarfraz's friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

Video: Boy Dies While Shooting for Instagram Reel

A 16 year old boy named #Sarfaraz died on the spot after being hit by a train while recording an Instagram reel video at railway track Sanatnagar station. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/N9axC5psk5 — Iqbal Hussain⭐ اقبال حسین (@iqbalbroadcast) May 5, 2023

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The boy's father said he had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his classmates Muzammil and Sohail came to the house and informed him that he fell unconscious. Maharashtra Road Accident: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Duo Recording Instagram Reel on Motorcycle in Pune.

Video: Boy Dies While Shooting for Instagram Reel In Front of Running Train in Hyderabad

#Hyderabad:16-YO 9th class student Mohammad Sarfaraz, told his father that he was going for Friday prayers, hours later his friends informed the family that he is unconscious Sarfaraz was hit by a train while shooting an Instagram reel on railway tracks in Sanat Nagar. Died. pic.twitter.com/R93GGGXA9b — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) May 5, 2023

When he reached the spot, he saw his son lying dead. Railway police shifted the body for autopsy. Police recovered a mobile phone from the spot. They have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).