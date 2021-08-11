Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file an affidavit by August 27 indicating the steps taken to check noise pollution caused by vehicles fitted with modified silencers.

A Division Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on a PIL on Tuesday.

Earlier, a single bench of the HC had taken suo-motu cognisance in the matter.

It had directed the authorities to take strict action and crack down on people causing noise pollution through modified silencers.

It had further directed the top authorities to file their personal affidavits, indicating what action has been taken against erring riders.

In compliance of the order, personal affidavits were filed by the Principal Secretary(Transport), Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), state Pollution Control Board chairman and Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Tuesday .

Expressing concern over the issue, the single bench had observed, "The noise pollution is being experienced through the modified mufflers on the silencers of two-wheelers, more particularly Bullets and other new era two-wheelers which are speeding on the streets of the state capital.

The vehicle riders have modified the noise mufflers/silencers so much so that a vehicle being driven can be heard hundreds of metres away, whereby, causing immense discomfort to the old, aged and infirm persons as well as the young children and other persons who may require silence.”

The single bench had asked the registry to place the file before appropriate Division Bench having jurisdiction to hear the PIL matters.

Accordingly, the matter had come up before the Bench of Justices Rituraj Awasthi and Dinesh Kumar Singh.

