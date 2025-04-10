Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Thursday called Rahul Gandhi's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' a 'fashionable' yatra.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister and JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) is doing a 'fashionable' yatra and roaming around with the Constitution. He talks about employment, but does he know the definition of employment?"

Ranjan launched a scathing attack on Rahul and said he talks about employment, but does he know the definition of employment?

Recently, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai. The rally is being led by NSUI National in charge Kanhaiya Kumar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

"The issues you face- unemployment, inflation, paper leaks, and the reduction in government jobs one after another, along with privatization that doesn't benefit you- are the reasons we are on this campaign. This is called the "Palayan Yatra." Come and join us wearing a white t-shirt so that the world can see the emotions of Bihar's youth and put pressure on the Bihar government. We want to mobilize the energy of Bihar's youth and build a new Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

