Mumbai, April 10: Gamers fear the possibility of the BGMI Ban amid the FIR against PUBG creator Krafon India data privacy case. The BGMI players have posted online asking if the game will be banned in India after a court verdict. Krafton India, the developer behind BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), was recently accused of selling users' personal data for profit by Santosh Torane from Maharashtra. The complainant accused Krafton India executives of selling data on a third-party platform. The case reached the Bombay High Court for further judgment. Regarding the claims, Krafton responded to the court.

Santosh Torane from Maharashtra alleged Krafton India of breaching data privacy and selling the users' personal data on Telegram for INR 2,000 per user. The BGMI developer allegedly sold the data by violating the 2021 agreement of unlawfully sharing and monetising the users' confidential data. Torane tried reaching out to the Solapur Superintendent of Police for help with the matter in 2023, but he said he received no answer. OpenAI Counter-Sues Elon Musk Over Harassment, Alleging Tech Billionaire Attempted To Slow Down Its Operations and Seize Control of AI Innovations.

When Santosh Torane submitted the evidence, the Judicial Magistrate First Class directed the Akluj police in Maharashtra's Solapur district to start an investigation on August 28, 2024, under Section 156(2) of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). They said that the issue was of "grave concern". Two writ petitions were filed by Krafton India in the Bombay High Court to stop the investigation. The hearing is scheduled for April 15, 2025, when Justice Sarang V. Kotwal and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale will listen to the matter and pass judgement on the developer.

Will the Investigation Lead to the BGMI Ban in India? Know the Truth

The Indian government banned BGMI from Google Play and App Store on July 28, 2022, under section 69A of the IT Act, for data privacy reasons. The BGMI ban was lifted on May 26, 2023. Reports also said it was banned for its link to PUBG Mobile and its connection to a Chinese company.

Amid Krafton India's controversy over selling data to third-party apps, game players have shared their concerns about the possibility of the BGMI ban in India again. Although the case registered in Maharashtra does not involve the BGMI game, the four Krafton executives reportedly include Wooyol Shalom and WooYol Lim.

Players think BGMI will be banned in India again on April 15, 2025, following the data privacy case by Santosh Torane. However, the company has already denied all the allegations and issued a statement, "At KRAFTON, the protection of personal data is of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of data security. As the matter is currently sub judice, we believe it is best to wait for the legal process to conclude, after which we will provide any necessary clarifications." BYJU’s Alpha Sues Byju Raveendran, Wife Divya Gokulnath for Orchestrating Alleged Theft of USD 533 Million Loan Funds.

BGMI Ban Date and Court Verdict

BGMI has become a major contributor to esports in India, and amid the court case, the game faces the possibility of a ban. However, reports said the BGMI ban depends on the truth behind the allegations. The court will pass the judgement, based on which it will be determined if the game will be banned in India or not. The case is not related to the game but to the studio. Therefore, there may be fewer chances of a BGMI ban in India. The hearing is set for Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).