Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam slammed Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav over his remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is not a daughter of India, nor any "caste" or "religion". He demanded an apology from Ram Gopal Yadav and said that a case shall be registered against him under the SC/ST Act.

"First of all, Vyomika Singh is not the daughter of any caste or religion but of India. Ram Gopal Yadav should apologise for his statement against Vyomika ji using casteist words. A case should be registered against Ram Gopal Yadav under the SC ST Act", he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav had invited criticism over his caste related remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti last week.

Ram Gopal Yadav has defended his caste-related remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, referring to many cases of atrocities against minorities, Dalits and backward classes in north Indian states, especially Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who labelled his remarks as "casteist", Yadav said that the CM, under whose nose the atrocities are committed, reacted to his statement without even listening to it. He also ridiculed the media channels, saying nobody except the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trusts them.

"I am surprised that the Chief Minister, under whose nose unimaginable atrocities are being committed on minorities, Dalits and backward classes, tweeted without even listening to my entire statement. I have no complaint against the media channels that have taken over Islamabad and Rawalpindi because no one except the ruling party trusts them," Yadav posted on X.

The SP MP clarified that he was making a point about people with "corrupt mentality" that those who "abused" Colonel Sofiya Qureshi based on her religion would have abused Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti, had they known their caste location. (ANI)

