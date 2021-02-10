Shillong, Feb 10 (PTI) Health workers in Meghalaya are "reluctant" to take COVID-19 vaccine shots, with only 27 per cent of the over 33,000 beneficiaries having turned up for inoculation thus far, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The northeastern state has received 35,000 Covishield doses for the first phase of the vaccination process, Health Services Director Aman War told PTI.

"Only 9,017 of the 33,185 COVID-19 beneficiaries in the state have taken the shots, and none has reported any adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI)," he said.

East Khasi Hills district, where state capital Shillong is located, and Ri-Bhoi district have recorded the lowest turnout, official records have shown.

According to the statistics on COWIN portal, more than 50 per cent of health officials who have registered themselves with the app in 10 out of the state's 11 districts have failed to turn up at designated centres.

In Ri-Bhoi, only 275 of the registered 2,406 frontline workers took the shot, while in East Khasi Hills, 2,163 of 12,604 eligible beneficiaries received the jab, War said.

On the contrary, 62 per cent of the 1,564 healthcare workers in South West Garo Hills have come forward to receive the first dose so far, setting an example for the rest of the state, he said.

War urged all health workers to get vaccinated without any fear.

"Several health workers are reluctant to take the jab. Many of them have fallen prey to rumour mills," he told PTI, adding that the first round of the vaccination process is likely to be completed by the third week of February.

