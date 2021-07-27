Mathura (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhumi in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh until July 30.

The petition, filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav on December 15 last year, could not be taken up due to some technical snag.

Advocate Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "The court has adjourned the case until July 30."

