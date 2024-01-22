Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Hours before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed saints and religious leaders who have arrived at the holy city for the grand event.

"Hearty welcome and greetings to the revered saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards 'Ramrajya'," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration: Ayodhya Set to Welcome Lord Ram, PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey shared a picture of a blanket depicting Lord Ram's coat made by the weavers of Kashmir. Lauding the Prime Minister, Dubey said that PM Modi brought an end to the 550 years of sacrifice and penance by our ancestors.

"Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji brought an end to the 550 years of sacrifice and penance of our ancestors. Today on this occasion, all day long, with Ram Darbar chadar, specially made by the weavers of Kashmir. Vocal for local," Dubey said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Times Square Lights Up as Indian Diaspora Celebrates Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha Ceremony: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024.

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Ayodhya has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

Many states have announced a holiday for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among them.

In Delhi, LG VK Saxena on Saturday approved the closure of government offices and educational institutions for half day till 2:30 PM on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)