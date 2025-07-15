Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Rajasthan has witnessed intense monsoon activity over the last 24 hours, with Khatauli in Kota district recording the highest rainfall at 198 mm.

A met department official said that a circulation system over Madhya Pradesh has intensified into a low-pressure area and is currently situated over the northeastern part of the state and adjoining regions.

Due to the system, heavy to very heavy downpour was witnessed in parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions, while several other places received extremely heavy rain.

Pali in western Rajasthan received 167 mm of rain till Monday morning.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate showers occurred at many places in eastern Rajasthan and several areas in the western region.

In Jodhpur, heavy rain led to waterlogging at the main railway station, submerging tracks and affecting train movement.

Several localities, including Tinwari, saw roads submerging under water.

Five youths were swept away in the Chambal River Monday afternoon after the water level suddenly rose following the release of water from 12 gates of the Kota Barrage.

"The identity of the five missing youths is yet to be confirmed, as the rescued individual is not in a condition to provide detailed information at this stage," Digod Police Station SHO Purshottam Mehta said.

In Jaipur, a section of road near a pillar of the Jaipur Metro Station caved in, forming a sinkhole nearly 12 feet wide.

In Dholpur's Bari area, a youth was swept away while crossing the overflowing Bamani river on Sunday.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kota, Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions on July 15, with isolated places expected to receive extremely heavy rain.

Moderate to heavy rain may continue in some areas of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

On July 16, heavy rainfall may occur in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions.

Rainfall activity is expected to reduce over eastern Rajasthan from July 17 and over western Rajasthan from July 18, the weather department said.

