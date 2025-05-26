Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Mumbai experienced heavy rain on Monday, with scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) capturing the city's monsoon onset.

According to BMC data, several areas in the city recorded significant rainfall.

In the western suburbs, Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz received the highest rainfall at 25 mm, followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. HE Ward Office logged 18 mm, HW Ward Office 16 mm, while Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. Chakal Municipal School and Malvani Fire Station measured 14 mm and 12 mm, with Versova Pumping Station at 11 mm.

In the eastern suburbs, Collector Colony in Chembur recorded 13 mm of rainfall, while the Chembur Fire Station and MW Ward Office received 9 mm. In central Mumbai, Britania SWD and Sewri Koliwada logged 12 mm of rainfall, followed by 11 mm at Gokhale Road Municipal School.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), through its official handle @Indiametdept, stated, "Moderate spell of rainfall likely to continue over Kerala, coastal Maharashtra including Mumbai, south Jharkhand, north Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya during next 3 hours."

Rain-related updates continue to be closely monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rainfall on Sunday night led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai.

In response, the IMD has issued orange to red alerts for the city and its suburban areas to warn residents of ongoing weather risks.

Taking to social media, X India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, "Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours."

"Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3 hours," the post read.

Earlier on May 23, Mumbai received light showers, as IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain. "The city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today," per the Indian Meteorological Department.

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, following heavy rainfall late Wednesday night that severely damaged the road surface.

The downpour created large potholes and significantly slowed traffic movement, with the situation further aggravated by ongoing road construction work.

The traffic congestion extended for nearly 7 to 8 kilometres, with many commuters stranded for over four hours. (ANI)

