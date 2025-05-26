Mumbai local train services are experiencing delays of 8–10 minutes across the Western, Central, and Harbour lines due to poor visibility caused by continuous heavy rainfall on Monday morning, May 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several suburban areas and predicted an intense spell of rain with thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching up to 61 kmph. Despite the rain, Central Railways confirmed no waterlogging on the tracks as of now. Meanwhile, widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas has disrupted road traffic. The city remains under a high tide alert, with waves expected to reach 4.75 meters at 11:24 AM. High Tide Timing in Mumbai for Today: Wave Measuring 4.75 Meters Expected at 11:24 AM on May 26 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Local Train Update

Mumbai local trains: Suburban Trains are approximately 8-10 minutes delayed because of reduced speed on account of less visibility due to continuous rains. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 26, 2025

Trains Running Late on Western, Central and Harbour Lines Due to Poor Visibility Amid Heavy Rains

