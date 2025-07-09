Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued in Himachal Pradesh till next week even as on Wednesday parts of the hill state witnessed showers with Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district recording the highest rainfall of 135 mm, the local MeT department said.

The state has received 208.6 mm of rain, against the normal of 160.6 mm, between June 1 to July 9 -- an excess of 30 per cent, officials said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

Mandi district recorded 97 per cent excess rain, Una 89 per cent and Shimla 82 per cent during this period, they said.

Nahan in Sirmaur received 72.3 mm of rain followed by Sarahan 29 mm, Nangal dam 36 mm, Dehra Gopipur 29 mm, Olinda 27.6 mm, Gohar and Rohru 20 mm each, the MeT department said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Shares 'Retirement Plan', Pledges To Take Up Vedas, Upanishads and Natural Farming in Later Years (Watch Video).

Since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts and 17 landslides. These rain-related incidents in the state have claimed 54 lives so far, the officials said.

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh has reported 85 deaths since June 20. Of the 85 deaths, 54 were linked to rain-related incidents while the remaining 31 were associated with road accidents.

According to the data of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) a total of 174 roads, including 136 in the worst-hit Mandi district were closed while 162 transformers and 755 water supply schemes are affected in the state till Wednesday evening and the state has suffered losses to the tune of about Rs 740 crore.

The calamity has also caused extensive damage to the properties, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds, and 201 shops. 780 livestock have also perished in the disaster.

Meanwhile, Keylong was coldest during the night recording a low of 11.1 degree Celsius while Una was hottest in the day with a high of 33 degree Celsius.PTI BPL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)