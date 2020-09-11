Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday predicted fairly widespread heavy rains and scattered to widespread light to moderate rains over several parts of Karnataka for Saturday.

"Fairly widespread to widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely over Coastal and Malnad regions. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over North Interior Karnataka region and scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over South Interior Karnataka region," the KSNDMC said.

It predicted widespread light to moderate rains likely over Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chitradurga, and Ramanagara districts, and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over the remaining South Interior Karnataka districts.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated places heavy rains likely over Kalburgi, Belagavi & Raichur districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region," the KSNDMC said for North Interior Karnataka.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan & Chikkamagaluru districts. Widespread moderate rains with isolated to heavy to extremely heavy rains likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada & Uttara Kannada districts," it said for Malnad and Coastal Karnataka. (ANI)

