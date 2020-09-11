Lucknow, September 11: A jeweller shop was looted in broad daylight by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh city. The heist was captured on camera installed inside the shop. As per the video shared on social media by local journalists, the thieves were seen armed with a gun. A search operation was reportedly launched after the police was informed about the robbery. UP's Crime Meter Running at Twice the Speed Than Govt: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The incident took place at the jewellery shop located in Janpad locality of Aligarh. The CCTV footage shows two customers already present in the shop and checking the jewellery sets when the thieves entered inside.

Video of Heist at Aligarh Jewellery Shop

In the video, it could be seen that the shop in-charge sprays sanitiser onto the hands of the two criminals who stepped inside the shop. Subsequently, one of them removed a revolver and pointed to the head of a customer.

They snatched the gold set which the customer was checking and put into their bag. While one of the thieves was holding the revolver, the other jumped over the counter and began looting the jewellery from the shelves. According to local media reports, the shop owner has claimed that valuables worth Rs 40 lakh were stolen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).