Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The heavy rainfall has continued to lash Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, causing widespread damage across various regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense rainfall in the coming days, while normal life in the state capital, Shimla, has been severely affected since last night.

Multiple reports have emerged of roads being blocked, power supply outages, and disruptions to water supply schemes across the state.

Also Read | 'ED Crossing All Limits': Supreme Court on Agency Summoning Lawyers for Giving Legal Advice or Representing Clients During Investigations.

In a specific incident near Sanjauli, on the outskirts of Shimla city, a large tree was uprooted due to continuous rainfall, leading to vehicle damage and obstruction in local traffic movement.

Speaking to ANI, Mahender Thakur, a Forest Guard with the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, stated,

Also Read | ‘Govt Ready for Discussion on Operation Sindoor:’ JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha.

"It has been raining continuously since around midnight, and this tree got uprooted due to the prolonged rainfall. As soon as we received the information this morning, our teams, who are always on alert, were immediately dispatched. The tree is now being removed from the site. It is still raining, but our teams are available and ready to respond at all times. Across the entire Shimla Municipal Corporation area, our teams are prepared because such rainfall often leads to tree falls and uprooting, and we stay vigilant for that," said Thakur

One of the affected locals, Bablu, whose vehicle was damaged by the fallen tree, expressed frustration over the lack of official response.

"The tree fell has caused massive damage here. My vehicle is completely wrecked. No one has come to help, and there is no arrangement in place. We are facing a lot of difficulty," he said.

The Forest Department teams are currently clearing the area, but persistent rain continues to hamper operations.

Officials have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in forested and hilly areas prone to tree falls and landslides. Restoration and emergency response efforts remain ongoing across the state.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority, during the past 24 hours, rain havoc has left 468 Roads, 676 Water Schemes Disrupted in the state. 1199 Power Transformers are also disrupted, and the death toll has reached 125, which includes 70 deaths due to floods and rain and 55 due to road accidents in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)