Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): Several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert has been issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab.

In Haryana, the situation appears more intense. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are very likely in districts such as Nuh, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gharaunda, Karnal, Israna, Panipat, and Nilokheri. Moderate rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, has been forecast in a wider belt covering areas including Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Palwal, Rewari, Pataudi, Jhajjar, Berikhas, Sampla, Rohtak, Indri, Thanesar, Gohana, Safidon, Asandh, and Radaur.

The Meteorological Centre's Head, Surender Paul, told ANI that the latest analysis indicates that the monsoon will now weaken in Punjab.

There has been a decrease in rainfall in Sangrur and other areas. In the last 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded in districts like Haryana, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Sonipat, Karnal, and Kaithal. A red alert has been issued today for North and South Haryana, although there is a possibility of a decrease in rainfall here starting from tomorrow. The monsoon is expected to become active again around the 7th-8th, although its intensity will not be very high

Authorities have cautioned residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant, especially in urban regions vulnerable to waterlogging, such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Mohali. The likelihood of lightning strikes has also prompted advisories urging farmers and outdoor workers to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

This spell of rain comes at a crucial time for farmers in the region, as paddy cultivation is at a sensitive stage and excessive waterlogging could damage standing crops. On the other hand, the rainfall is expected to provide relief to water-stressed areas and recharge groundwater levels.

With heavy rains continuing across parts of Haryana and Punjab, civic authorities have stepped up monitoring of drains and embankments, while disaster management teams are on standby to respond to emergencies. (ANI)

