Chandigarh, September 3: In view of the ongoing flood situation in Punjab, all schools and colleges will remain closed till September 7 as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday shared a post on X stating the directive and urged everyone to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines.

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognised & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," Bains said in a post.

As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow local… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha announced the allocation of funds from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) for strengthening flood protection embankments and for relief and rehabilitation. Chadha shared a post on X, saying, "Punjab is battling one of the worst floods in recent history. Homes destroyed, farmlands submerged, cattle lost & 30 precious lives gone. From my MPLAD Funds, I am allocating ₹3.25 Cr towards: ₹2.75 Cr for strengthening flood protection embankments so that our villages remain safe from floods in future. ₹50 Lakh for relief & rehabilitation. This is Punjab's money, for Punjab's people."

AAP MP further said that he will also raise this issue in Parliament and appeal to the Centre for maximum support. "Waheguru Ji Mehar Karan," the post further read. Meanwhile, earlier today, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will reach the flood-affected areas in Punjab on Thursday to meet the affected families. He also assured that the Central government will provide all possible assistance to those in need.

Chouhan shared a post on X, stating that he discussed the devastating situation of Punjab amid heavy rainfall with Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian. "Today, I discussed the flood situation arising due to heavy rainfall in Punjab with the Honorable Governor of Punjab, Chief Minister Ji, and Agriculture Minister Ji, and obtained detailed information. I will reach Punjab tomorrow morning and meet my brothers and sisters in the flood-affected areas. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands firmly with the brothers and sisters of Punjab and will provide all possible assistance," Chouhan said in a post.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to announce a special relief package for states severely affected by heavy rainfall and floods. In a post on X, Congress MP said the flood situation in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and other northern states is "extremely worrying."

Seeking help from the Central government, Gandhi said, "In such difficult times, your (PM Modi) attention and the active help of the central government are extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives, and loved ones." "I urge that an immediate announcement be made for a special relief package (Special Relief Package) for these states, especially for the farmers - and that relief and rescue operations be expedited," Gandhi further said in X post.

Earlier today, amid continuous heavy rainfall in Punjab, a flood-like situation was witnessed in Gaggo Mahal village in Ajanala, Amritsar. Rainfall was also reported in Zirakpur this morning, leading to mild traffic congestion in several parts of the city. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, the water level in dams across the state has risen significantly. Repair work is currently underway at the Habib Ke Bandh embankment with assistance from the Indian Army and local residents.

Speaking to ANI, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said, "One round of evacuations from the main clusters in upstream and downstream areas at Hari Ke Barrage and Hussainiwala Barrage is complete. However, today we are forming teams and sending them into interiors so that if someone needs to relocate due to a rise in water level, they can. Our relief centres are operational. As far as dams are concerned, we have visited the two main dams - Sultanwala and LMB. Work is ongoing there."

She further said that the dams in the region are "absolutely safe" and urged people not to pay heed to rumours. "Around 170 villages are submerged right now, and the population in about 60 of them are affected. 3500-4000 people have been evacuated...Eight relief centres are already operational, in which 500-600 people are living from Zirakpur and Ferozepur," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall in Punjab, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for several districts, including Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur. Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, and SAS Nagar are also under the same warning.

