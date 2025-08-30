Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Public life in Himachal Pradesh remains severely disrupted as 557 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked due to heavy rains, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The latest 24-hour utility status report says 936 distribution transformers are out of service, and 223 water supply schemes have been affected across the state.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Says 'No Permanent Friends or Enemies; Only Permanent Pnterests' Amid Donald Trump Tariffs Threats.

The cumulative monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 stands at 317, with 164 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, electrocution, and drowning, and 153 deaths reported in road accidents.

The SDMA said major road blockages have been reported from Kullu (160), Mandi (213), and Kangra (60) districts. The three national highways closed are NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305, with landslides and flash floods causing major damage at multiple points, including Nathpa, Nigulsari, and Pagal Nalla in Kinnaur, and stretches in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

Also Read | Deepti Kiran Maheshwari Road Accident: BJP MLA Suffers Rib Fractures After Head-On Collision Between 2 Vehicles on Udaipur-Rajsamand National Highway, Driver and PA Also Injured.

Kullu district is among the worst-hit in terms of power supply, with 189 transformers disrupted, followed by Mandi (651) and Sirmaur (40). Water supply schemes have been badly affected in Mandi (72), Shimla (52), and Kullu (35).

While damage assessments are still underway, local administrations in affected districts are focusing on clearing debris, restoring electricity, and resuming drinking water supply. Restoration work on blocked roads is facing challenges due to continued rainfall and recurring landslides in hilly terrain.

Meanwhile, the annual Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has been temporarily suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, forcing authorities to prioritise the safety of thousands of devotees.

According to the Chamba district administration, the Manimahesh Yatra had to be suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. The authorities stated that the decision was made in light of multiple landslides and waterlogging along the route from Chamba to Bharmour, with the safety of pilgrims being given top priority.

Rajender Singh, a devotee from outside the district, expressed his disappointment after the suspension of the pilgrimage.

"All the pilgrims have been stopped here in Chamba. Those who had gone ahead have also been relocated to a safe place. I am disappointed as I have come here for the first time. We had thought we would have darshan of Mahadev, but due to a cloudburst, the path has been damaged at many places. And there has been a loss of life also. Now all the pilgrims are going back from here. The path is getting a little clearer. Next time we will definitely come," he told ANI.

Another pilgrim, Vishambhar Lal, who has been attending the yatra for several years, said, "This year, our Bhole Baba has not been kind to us, which is why I am returning from here to Chamba. If I get a chance next year, I will return to have darshan again. I have been coming here for many years. I am grateful to God that I am still healthy and able to be here."

The Manimahesh Yatra, a major pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh, peaks between Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami, drawing lakhs of devotees for the ritual baths known as the "Chhota Nahan" and "Bada Nahan."

The lake is situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet at the foot of the Kailash peak (18,564 ft). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)