Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 31 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of Jaipur on Sunday evening.

IMD has forecasted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" conditions in the city on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said India recorded one of its highest August rainfall levels in decades, with exceptional showers across several states. Addressing a virtual press conference in the national capital, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra emphasised that monsoon activity revived strongly in the second half of the month and is expected to extend into September with above-normal rainfall.

"Rainfall over all of India for the month of August is 268.1 mm, which is the 7th highest since 2001 & the 45th rank since 1901. Rainfall over North-west India for the month of August is 265.0 mm, which is the highest since 2001 & the 13th rank since 1901. Rainfall over South Peninsular India (250.6 mm), which is the 3rd highest since 2001 & 8th highest since 1901," the IMD DG said in a press conference.

The IMD explained that the rapid revival of the monsoon from August 14 played a crucial role.

"Active to vigorous monsoon conditions prevailed during the second half of August 2025 due to the formation of four low-pressure systems with a total of fifteen days," Mohapatra said.

The department reported that the average maximum temperature was 31.08°C, the 22nd highest since 1901, while the average minimum temperature stood at 23.96°C, the 7th highest since 1901. The mean temperature of 27.52°C was also recorded as the 15th highest since 1901.

The IMD projected wetter conditions for next month. "Monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole in September 2025 is most likely to be above normal," Mohapatra said.

The IMD DG explained that most parts of the country are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for some regions in northeast and east India, many areas of extreme south peninsular India, and some parts of northwest India, which are expected to witness below-normal showers.

On temperature forecasts, Mohapatra said, "During September 2025, monthly average maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions of west central, northwest and south India. It is likely to be above normal over many parts of east-central, east & northeast India & some parts of northwest India and western coastal regions."

"Monthly average minimum temperatures are expected to be normal to above normal over most parts of the country. However, below-normal minimum temperatures are likely over some parts of northwest India & southern peninsular India," the IMD DG said.

When asked about monsoon withdrawal, the IMD chief said there was no immediate forecast. "Immediately, there is no prediction of withdrawal of the monsoon. If you look at the trend in recent years, the withdrawal has become less. There is a 15-day delay in the monsoon, which is on the 17th of September. Earlier, it used to happen by the 1st of September."

On questions about cloudbursts, Mohapatra said, "Cloudburst is very well defined; if it's 10cm higher, it will be termed as a cloudburst. We prepare reports for places like Chennai that have had a cloudburst. A cloudburst can occur, and it occurs in hilly areas. We do share it with the state authorities."

Responding to concerns about increasing trends, he said, "The cloudburst phenomenon is very rare. We can't say there is an increase in the trend, but there are reports by some organisations stating that there is an increase in the trend of cloudbursts."

He also pointed out that such incidents were not limited to mountains. "Cloudbursts also occur in the plain areas. Last year, it occurred in Puducherry, in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, in Chennai. But the frequency of cloudbursts in the plains is less than in the hilly areas." (ANI)

