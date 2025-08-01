Rajasthan [India], August 1 (ANI): Rajasthan has experienced its wettest July in nearly seven decades, with cumulative rainfall of 285 mm recorded across the state, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

This marks a 77% surplus compared to the state's long-period average (LPA) of 161.4 mm for the month.

Also Read | 'No Helmet No Petrol' Campaign to Begin in Indore and Bhopal From August 1; Plea Challenging Directive Filed.

The last time Rajasthan saw such heavy July rainfall was in 1956, when the state recorded 308 mm, the highest ever for that month. This year's rainfall comes close to breaking that 69-year-old record.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaipur is currently experiencing 25.2°C temperature with 95% humidity and southwesterly winds blowing at 5.6 km/h.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha to Move Key Bills for Passage.

The IMD has issued multiple alerts as heavy to very heavy rains continue to lash several regions of the state. Very heavy rainfall alerts are there for Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, and Sikar, whereas there are heavy rainfall alerts for Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, and Kota.

Eareir, the Ana Sagar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer overflowed on July 19 morning, following incessant rain, which caused waterlogging. Due to this, the road connecting Bajrang Garh to the market was closed. The locals used sandbags in an attempt to stop the flow of water.

Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar stated that the cause of waterlogging is due to lake water entering through escape channels, which have been opened by nearly 30 inches.

Following continuous heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts of Ajmer city, rainwater entered the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on July 19.

Earlier, Ajmer Municipal Corporation Health Officer Prithviraj Singh urged the public to remain at home and avoid areas with waterlogging.

Prithviraj Singh said, "Today's red alert has been announced by the weather department. All the common people are asked to remain in their homes. Where there is excessive water, the general public is aware of all the affected areas; therefore, they should avoid going out there and pay special attention to those places." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)