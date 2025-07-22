Barabanki/Ayodhya/Basti (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Kanwariyas, or Shiv devotees, were showered with flower petals in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Basti districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, as the yatra entered its 11th day.

In Barabanki, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya supervised the aerial shower on devotees, who gathered at the ancient Mahadeva Shiva temple in Ramnagar tehsil.

Also Read | Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via 'eSanjeevani OPD' Teleconsultation System.

Virendra Kumar Awasthi, chief priest of the Mahadeva temple, lauded the initiative, calling it a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering faith of the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made for the event to ensure the safety of the crowd on Tuesday, officials said.

Also Read | Air India Plane Fire: AI 315 Hong Kong Flight Auxiliary Power Unit Erupts in Flames Shortly After Landing at Delhi Airport, Passengers and Crew Members Safe (See Pics).

The Mahadeva temple becomes a major pilgrim site during Shravan, drawing devotees from across the region.

In Ayodhya, marigold and rose petals were showered on the Shiva devotees walking barefoot in large numbers.

District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover rained flowers from a helicopter on the kanwariyas visiting Hanumangarhi Temple, Nageshwarnath Temple, Darshan Marg, Saryu Ghat, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and the Ram Temple.

Seventy kilometres east of Ayodhya, similar scenes were witnessed in Basti district, where Divisional Commissioner Akhilesh Singh and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Sanjeev Tyagi, showered flowers while conducting aerial inspection of security arrangements for kanwariyas.

The Shiva devotees were visiting ancient Bhadeshwarnath Temple to perform 'jalabhishek' (water offering) and other rituals, officials said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)