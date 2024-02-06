Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) Four people, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl on Tuesday after heroin was seized from their possession, an excise department statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise department personnel carried out operations at two separate locations in Aizawl during which 617 grams of heroin were seized, it said.

During an operation conducted at Durtlang leitan area, 577 grams of the narcotics substance were recovered from the possession of a Myanmar national, and two others.

In another operation conducted in Electric Veng area in Aizawl, excise officials seized 40 grams of heroin from the possession of a drug peddler, the statement said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

