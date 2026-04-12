New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): India signed off their 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships campaign in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday with two silver and a bronze medal to take their overall medal tally to 17 medals, which also includes two gold medals.

India finished with a tally of two gold, six silver and nine bronze. The Indian freestyle wrestlers finished with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals while the women bagged one silver and four bronze medals.

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On the final day of competition, India had two wrestlers in gold medal bouts, but neither could find a way past their respective opponents, according to a release.

In the 61kg freestyle final, Aman Sehrawat went down to Kwang Myong Kim of North Korea in a high-scoring final that ended 13-10 in the Koreans' favour.

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Aman, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the 57kg weight category, was playing in a higher weight category in Bishkek.

Later, Mukul Dahiya went down 0-7 against Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour in the men's 86kg freestyle final to take India's silver medal tally to six.

Dinesh then signed off the India campaign with a bronze medal as he registered a dominant 12-1 win over Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 125kg freestyle bout. (ANI)

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