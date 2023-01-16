Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): Pakistan has again come into the limelight with its nefarious act of smuggling drugs into India. A case of heroin smuggling has come to the fore from Pakistan through drones.

Smugglers who came to take delivery of heroin in a car saw Border Security Force personnel and opened fire on the spot. BSF also retaliated against the smugglers on the spot. Two smugglers were detained by the Border Security Force and have been taken in, while one of the smugglers absconded from the spot in a car. The operation was carried out jointly by the state police and Border Security Force.

The same smugglers' vehicle was found in abandoned condition on the banks of the canal near village 62 RB. On receiving the information from the villagers, Border Security Force and police officers reached the spot and searched the vehicle. BSF detained a mobile phone, dongle, smugglers' clothes and other items of the smugglers in the vehicle. An intensive search operation has been carried out to nab the other smugglers.

The price of seized heroin is said to be above Rs 15 crore. It is told that this heroin has been delivered by drone from Pakistan in the morning. This delivery was to take place in the border village. The detained smugglers are also being interrogated by the security forces. (ANI)

