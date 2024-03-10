Champhai (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered heroin weighing 184 grams worth Rs 1.28 crore and apprehended an individual in the general area Iron Bridge, Zokhawthar in Champhai district, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the whole operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with rep of Zokhawthar police based on specific information on March 7.

During the operation, 184 grams of Heroin No 4 were recovered in General Area Iron Bridge. The entire consignment and apprehended individual have been handed over to the Zokhawthar police department for further legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, it added. (ANI)

