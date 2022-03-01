New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A highly qualified man with B Tech and MBA degrees and working for a search engine platform has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram of a woman and posting her nude pictures on it, police said on Monday.

The 33-year-old arrested accused Mohit Sharma, a B Tech in mechanical engineering and a post-graduate in business administration, had tricked the woman into parting with her faceless nude pictures by posing as a female journalist of a Russian magazine, a senior police officer said.

After posting the victim's nude picture on her fake Instagram account, Sharma had been demanding more of her nude pictures and had even sent those pictures to some of her friends and relatives, including some minor ones, Deputy Commissioner of Police K P S Malhotra of Delhi Police's Cyber Cell said.

Working as a market research analyst of a web browsing engine, Sharma was arrested on February 25 after a detailed probe into the victim's complaint proved his complicity in the crime, Malhotra said, adding he was also involved in a similar case probed by the Cyber Cell of Noida Police earlier.

The police took up the case on the victim woman's complaint that someone had created her fake Instagram account with the username "Archudnes" and posted her naked pictures and had been demanding more of nude pictures.

DCP Malhotra said during the investigation, digital footprints and registrant's details were collected from Instagram and Hotmail which provided the IP addresses of the alleged user at the time of the commission of the offence and creation of the Hotmail ID.

"The IP addresses of the alleged Instagram account and the Hotmail ID linked with it were found to be linked with a broadband wifi connection installed at the residence of the accused in Noida,” the DCP said.

On questioning, Sharma denied his involvement, claiming that his wifi connection had been hacked for which he had also lodged a complaint earlier with the police, the DCP said.

He said on a preliminary examination, his mobile and laptop too yielded no incriminating data but on a closer and forensic examination, his electronic gadgets revealed his complicity, the CCP said.

"The same devices when subjected to forensic analysis for extracting deleted data, thousands of obscene images of women including the images relevant to the case were found in the extracted data from the laptop being used by accused Sharma," he said.

