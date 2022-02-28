Arya Aldrin, a medical student hailing from Idukki district in Kerala is waiting at the Romanian border with her beloved Siberian Husky – Zairaa. In Vinnytsia, Arya is waiting for permission from the Indian authorities to accompany Zairaa on the evacuation flight.

As per the report published in news 9, Since Russia announced the "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24, Arya has been running from pillar to post to get the paperwork ready to take Zairaa to India. Arya even told her parents in India that she would not come back without Zairaa. Indian Student Refuses to Fly Out of Ukraine Without His Pet Dog.

Zairaa remained in her lap when the Romanian authorities took her to the Romanian border in the bus. The clothes and belongings that she took were few and far between. Arya's friend in Idukki, Shyama Krishnan, said, "All she has with her is food for Zairaa."

Arya is waiting for the permission of Indian Authorities for taking her 5-year-old Siberian husky along with her to India at her house.

