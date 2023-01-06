Aizawl, Jan 6 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that a highway would be constructed to link the northeastern part of the state with neighbouring Manipur.

Gracing a centenary celebration of Khawlian village in Saitual district, Zoramthanga said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 31 crore for the construction of the Khawlian-Daido-Vawngkawt road on the Mizoram-Manipur border.

The road when completed will link Khawlian and surrounding villages in the northeastern part of the state with Manipur's Churachandpur district, he said.

The CM also said he would take measures to usher in various development at Khawlian and surrounding villages.

Khawlian village is a located in Hmar dominated northeastern part of Mizoram about 183 km from Aizawl.

The village on Friday began a year-long celebration of 100 year of its existence.

The village had been declared a disturbed area for several years due to insurgent movement by the erstwhile underground Hmar People's Convention (HPC), which demanded an autonomous district council for the Hmar people living in the northeastern part of the state adjoining Manipur.

The HPC signed peace accord with the Mizoram government in 1994, which resulted in the birth of a development council for the Hmar people.

However, the insurgent movement was continued by Hmar People's Convention (Democrat) or HPC (D), an off-shoot of the HPC, till it signed an accord with the state government in 2018.

The centenary celebration was graced by state Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, who is also the MLA of Chalfilh constituency under which falls Khawlian village.

