Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, on Tuesday said the just-concluded monsoon session was the longest in several years and recorded a productivity rate of 98 per cent higher than many other state assemblies and even the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters on the final day of the 12-day sitting, Pathania said the session had 60 hours of allotted time, of which the House utilised 59 hours. "The Himachal Pradesh Assembly is known for the depth and seriousness of its debates. This monsoon session again proved that both the ruling and opposition benches engaged constructively," he said.

The Speaker said 690 questions, both starred and unstarred, were answered during the session. Under various rules, 12 subjects were raised under Rule 62, one under Rule 63, seven under Rule 101, and one government resolution under Rule 102 was passed.

Six topics were discussed under Rule 130, and 12 under Rule 362(4). The House also tabled 47 committee reports and discussed 43 matters of urgent public importance during zero hour.

A total of 1,018 students from various schools attended the Assembly proceedings during the 12 sittings. "This exposure will help the younger generation understand legislative responsibilities and the role of elected representatives," Pathania noted, thanking both print and electronic media for their coverage.

On the session's key outcomes, the Speaker said 32-33 hours were devoted to discussing the ongoing disaster situation in the state. The House unanimously adopted a government resolution urging the Centre to declare the Himachal Pradesh disaster a national calamity. "The state has already been notified as a disaster-affected state under the Disaster Management Act, and all provisions of the Act are now fully in force in every district," he added.

Pathania also said a suggestion was made to consider holding future monsoon sessions in September instead of August to avoid the peak rainy season.

Addressing the issue of inaccurate or repetitive information in the Assembly, he announced the formation of a committee comprising senior Assembly officials to screen questions and topics before sessions to avoid duplication and ensure compliance with rules. "We will also examine cases where incorrect information is given, whether inadvertently or with intent," he said.

The 14th Assembly has so far held nine sessions, with six more to be conducted before the current term ends, Pathania informed. (ANI)

