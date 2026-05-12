India News | Himachal: CITU Protests Against New Labour Codes in Shimla, Burns Copies of Central Laws

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The workers affiliated with the CPI(M) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla against the implementation of the new Union labour codes, accusing the Centre of weakening workers' rights and increasing exploitation of labourers.

The protesters raised slogans against the Central Government and burnt copies of the newly implemented labour codes as part of the nationwide protest call given by trade unions.

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Addressing the gathering and speaking to the media and later to ANI, CITU State President Vijender Mehara said the protest was being held in solidarity with workers' movements taking place across the country.

He alleged that workers protesting for salary hikes in view of rising inflation were being subjected to police action, cases and arrests. Mehar said labour unions were demanding a minimum monthly wage of Rs 30,000 to match increasing living costs.

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Criticising the new labour codes brought by the Central Government, Mehar claimed the laws, which were framed during the Covid-19 pandemic period and implemented recently, would adversely affect workers across the country.

According to him, the new codes would encourage fixed-term employment, increase working hours from eight to twelve hours in some sectors, weaken legal protections for labourers and impose stricter conditions on strikes and labour movements.

He further alleged that nearly 70 per cent of establishments and workers could be kept outside the effective purview of labour laws under the new framework, leading to greater exploitation and rising unemployment.

Mehara said the protest in Shimla was part of a broader nationwide campaign by trade unions demanding stronger labour protections, fair wages and improved living conditions for workers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)