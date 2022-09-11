Kangra, September 11: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday launched multiple developmental projects worth Rs 148.68 crores in the Sulah assembly constituency of the Kangra district.

The developmental projects include Rs 16.80 crore double lane bridge over Neugal khud on Bairghatta- Duhak road, Rs 10.07 crore lift water supply scheme for Kona Pihadi, Duhak Dhaniyara, Bhedi Paprola, Dali Bhalunder and Lahdu Sadda villages under Palampur tehsil, Rs 4.25 crore flow irrigation scheme Bada Beas.

He also performed the foundation laying ceremony of Pharmacy College Sulah to be constructed at a cost of Rs 70 crore and the ITI building at Kouna. Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister exuded confidence in retaining power in the upcoming assembly polls scheduled this year.

"The present government would retain power and start its succeeding term in the state, on the basis of record developmental works done during its five years term," he said. "Despite the challenges of COVID pandemic, the state had progressed in all developmental sectors and ensured the welfare of all sections of society," the Chief Minister added. Himachal Pradesh to Get Special Status Under Centre's Guidance, Says Anurag Thakur.

Paying gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre Government for according in principle sanction to set up Bulk Drug Pharma Park in district Una, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, Chief Minister said it would go a long way for not only generating the employment avenues to the youths of state but also strengthening the economy.

Terming the global investors meet as a key factor for transforming the state into an investor-friendly hub, he said that this meet had attracted investment to the tune of Rs 96,721 crore so far.

"First groundbreaking ceremony was organized amounting to Rs 13,488 crore whereas second groundbreaking ceremony figured at Rs 28,197 crore," he added. Thakur said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the state was heading towards progress and prosperity.

"Medical Device Park is also being set up at Nalagarh with an investment of over Rs 349 crore. This Park would generate more than 10 thousand job opportunities," he said. Chief Minister said, at the time of the formation of Himachal Pradesh, there were only four districts whereas today it has 12 districts.

"In 1948, the per capita income in the state was only Rs 240 which had now increased to Rs 2,01,873 and the literacy rate of the state had gone up to 83 per cent which was 4.8 per cent in 1948. There were only 228 km roads in the State in 1948, whereas today the road network of nearly 40,000 km is connecting even far-flung areas of the state," he said.

He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna had provided relief to the needy and poor. "50 per cent concession had been provided to women passengers in HRTC buses and 125 units free power was also being provided to the domestic consumers. More than 14 lakhs such consumers have benefitted as they had to pay nothing for domestic power consumption," he said.

"Water supply tariff has also been waived off in rural areas. Under the social security pension schemes, over 3 lakhs new pension cases were sanctioned by the state government. The state government has provided the benefit of pensions to 7,20,514 beneficiaries by spending Rs 3,052 crore," Thakur added.

