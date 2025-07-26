Shimla, July 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed the forest department to complete work for the first phase of the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park in the Bankhandi area of Kangra district by December 2026.

Reviewing the progress of the project, Sukhu said the park spread across 233 hectares of land would offer world-class facilities to the tourists and emerge as a major attraction in Kangra district, an official statement said.

The park will have three parking facilities, food courts, and other basic amenities for the visitors. It would also feature lion and tiger safaris, in addition to enclosures of various animal, reptile and bird species.

Sukhu also directed the concerned officials to issue tenders for hospital and administrative buildings, parking lots, operation theatre, diagnostic building, quarantine area and commissary area, including toilet block and underground tanks immediately.

The chief minister instructed the forest department to integrate eco tourism activities, planetarium and adventure activities such as rock climbing and boating to make the project self-sustainable and enhance tourist experience.

He also asked the officials to plant indigenous species to enhance the aesthetic and ecological appeal to attract tourists.

The Bankhandi zoological park is the first in the country to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives, Sukhu said, adding that an 1 MW solar power project would also be set up in the park to meet energy requirements.

