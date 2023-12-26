Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a state-of-the-art fruit processing plant in Shimla on Tuesday and said the plant built at a cost of Rs 100.42 crore will prove to be a milestone in the development of the area and its fruit industry.

The Chief Minister said that the processing plant will produce wine, vinegar and juice ensuring that the local growers get fair prices for their produce, adding that the plant would also speed up the production of the processed products.

Addressing the people at the occasion CM Sukhu said that this year the disaster caused by heavy rains had wreaked havoc and the link roads, especially in the apple belts of the state, were damaged badly.

"Our government restored these roads on a priority basis, making sure that the produce is delivered to the market on time, thereby protecting horticulturists from financial loss," he said.

He added that the State Government had announced a historic increase of Rs 1.50 in the support price of apples, which now stood at rupees 12 per kg.

"This time the procurement of apples has been done on a kilo basis and the universal carton system is being implemented so that the orchardists get fair prices for their produce," remarked the CM.

"The government was continuously working for the upliftment and convenience of the horticulturists, said the Chief Minister, adding that eight gradings, packing houses, Controlled Atmosphere (CA) and Cold Stores are being established in Bhawanagar, Sandasu, Anu, Chopal, Jabli, Sundernagar, Dattnagar and Khadapathar for the convenience of the farmers.

The Chief Minister also said that during his recent visit to Dubai, he appealed to the investors there to explore the possibilities of marketing the horticulture products of Himachal Pradesh in Dubai.

He added that investors showed their interest and also expressed willingness to visit Himachal Pradesh in coming January to explore the options and areas of investments.

"The State Government was taking many effective steps to protect the horticulturists from exploitation and provide them various benefits to strengthen their finances," he stated.

CM Sukhu directed the officials to operate the properties of the Himachal Pradesh Marketing Committee (HPMC) in a way that benefits the horticulturists of the state.

The Chief Minister said, "Through HPMC, gardening tools, fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides are being made available at a very low cost. We are taking several steps to safeguard the interests of the horticulturists and will continue to do so in future as well."

Sukhu further stated that the government has announced a 4,500 crore Special Relief Package to provide relief to the families affected by the disaster.

Under the package, the State Government is providing financial assistance to the affected families for building or repairing houses and other structures.

"The State Government acted swiftly during the disaster and temporarily restored water, electricity and other essential supplies across the state within 48 hours of the disaster. Over 70,000 tourists were evacuated safely," stated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Later at the event, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that various processed products will be produced in this unit. He said that the State Government was implementing many schemes for the convenience of the horticulturists as this sector employs a large section of the people and was one of the largest contributors to the economy of the state.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the Congress has always initiated policies and projects in the interests of the farmers and horticulturists. He added that the Parala plant would bring prosperity to the area and the Horticulturists would get good prices for their produce.

Local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the State Government has undertaken historic decisions to protect the interests of the horticulturists. He said that in the coming times, many decisions will be taken in the interests of farmers and horticulturists, and added that priority will be given to employing local people in this plant.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, MLAs Nand Lal and Harish Janartha, Vice President, Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation, Kehar Singh Khachi, Vice President, HIMUDA, Yashwant Chhajta, President, Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, Devendra Shyam, Chief Minister's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, General Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Rajneesh Kimta, Secretary, Horticulture, C. Palrasu, Managing Director, HPMC, Sudesh Mokta and other dignitaries were present at the occasion. (ANI)

