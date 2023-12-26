Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a week-long winter carnival on Monday to promote tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the Carnival will be organised every year in Shimla.

Also Read | Indian Navy Deploys Three Warships in Arabian Sea, Confirms Drone Attack on MV Chem Pluto (See Pics).

"We want tourism to increase and to promote tourism, 'Winter Carnival' is being organised here and it will be organised every year. From December 20 to January 5, all eateries, dhabas and restaurants will remain open 24 hours a day," CM Sukhu told ANI.

The traditional folk dances are drawing the attention of the people here. While addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said that over 30,000 tourist vehicles entered the state on Monday. He said that the tourists are being taken special care of by the state government during this festive and New Year's season in the state.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Risks Losing All if He Focuses on 2020 ‘Stolen Election’ Theatrics.

Many tourists are overwhelmed after witnessing the winter carnival.

"I have been coming to Shimla for a long time; there are a large number of people gathered here. I have never seen it this crowded here. We are enjoying the carnival and ambience here. It's nice to be here," said Ridhi, a tourist from Punjab.

"We are feeling good to be here; the traditional dances and folk in the winter carnival are fantastic, and we are enjoying them," said Manish Agarwal, another tourist.

Many folklore artists expressed their joy in performing at the winter carnival.

"It is very good to be here. We are performing here and the winter carnival is being organised here for the first time. The artists have come from different parts of the state and also from other states of the country. It is good to be a part of this carnival, said Rohit, a young traditional folk artist.

The artists are also pleased to get a platform to perform in front of tourists, both domestic and international.

"I think the winter carnival is a big initiative to give a platform to the artists here. It is a good initiative to showcase the traditional art of the region," said Joginder Singh Habbi, a folk artist.

"After Corona, the artists were not getting platforms, even though there were floods that had also hit the festivals and such performances. Now it's time for festivals and the New Year season. A large number of people have gathered here and it is good to be here," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)