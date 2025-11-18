Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for the Palampur Heliport, which is set to cost Rs. 19.77 crore, according to a release.

The heliport will feature a passenger terminal building, a fire station, a utility building, and other facilities for travellers.

While addressing the gathering after performing the foundation stone ceremony of the Heliport, the Chief Minister said that this heliport would be completed by April next year, after which helicopter services to Chandigarh and Shimla would commence at an affordable fare. He added that the State Government was formulating several development plans for the Kangra district.

CM Sukhu also reiterated that the State Government was committed to promoting Kangra district as the Tourism Capital of the state, thereby opening new avenues of income for the district's people, according to a release.

Earlier, he also inspected the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gopalpur and interacted with patients and staff.

He said that a provision of Rs. 3,000 crore has been made to enhance facilities for patients, from medical colleges to other hospitals across the State. New and advanced medical equipment was being installed in the hospitals to ensure that people receive quality healthcare services within Himachal Pradesh itself, he added.

MLA Ashish Butail welcomed the Chief Minister and stated that the Chief Minister would soon visit the area and dedicate projects worth approximately Rs 300 crore. He stated that the Chief Minister has assured funding for the construction of a new building at the CHC, along with provisions for a digital X-ray facility and an ambulance, according to the release.

HPTDC Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali, Chief Minister's Political Advisor Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (IT & Innovation) Gokul Butail, Vice-Chairman HRTC Ajay Verma, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Development Bank Sanjay Singh Chauhan, Chairman HP Wool Federation Manoj Thakur, Chairman APMC Kangra Nishu Mongra, Congress leader Devendra Jaggi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

