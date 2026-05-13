India News | Himachal Governor Announces 'Petrol-Free Sundays' at Lok Bhawan Amid Fuel Conservation Push

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): In a move aimed at promoting fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and rising global crude oil prices, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday announced a series of austerity and energy-saving measures at Lok Bhawan in Shimla.

Declaring Lok Bhawan a "Fuel Conservation Zone" through a social media post, the Governor said that no official vehicle using imported fuel would operate on Sundays. He also announced that he would give up the use of his official vehicle one day every week and instead opt for an electric vehicle or carpooling.

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In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for responsible fuel usage and administrative austerity, Gupta said all official engagements on Sundays would be conducted through video conferencing under a "work from home" approach.

The Governor further announced that the size of his official convoy would be reduced by half, while all non-essential meetings would be shifted online to minimise unnecessary travel and fuel consumption.

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As part of the austerity measures, Gupta also said he would not use the state helicopter until the prevailing West Asia crisis subsides and fuel prices stabilise.

The Governor stated that he would formally write to the Himachal Pradesh government, urging it to frame standard operating procedures (SoPs) aimed at conserving fuel and reducing public expenditure in view of the Prime Minister's call for national resource conservation.

The announcements come against the backdrop of heightened global energy concerns triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and rising crude oil prices.

Addressing the nation earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi had urged citizens to adopt what he termed "nationally responsible" lifestyle choices to help the country navigate global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and supply-chain disruptions.

The Prime Minister had appealed to people to avoid non-essential fuel consumption, reduce foreign travel, and refrain from overseas destination weddings and avoidable gold purchases for a year to help conserve foreign exchange reserves. He also encouraged domestic tourism and the use of locally made products. (ANI)

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