Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said that the Congress-led Sukhvinder Singh government is moving forward on the agenda of service to the common man.

During a public meeting in Una's Panjawar, the Deputy CM said, "The state government is moving forward on the agenda of service to the common man."

He said the government is moving towards completing the public welfare works with full commitment, a statement said.

He expressed gratitude to the local people for their support in the assembly elections.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that about Rs 13 crore has been sanctioned for the road from Pandoga to Panjawar, a release said.

"This road will be widened and repaired," he said.

He assured to take necessary action regarding the construction of a new school building in Panjawar, it added.

He said that efforts would be made to meet the demands of tube wells and drinking water schemes in Panjawar and its surrounding areas.

He said that Rs 11 crore has been released for the maintenance and repair of tube wells in the Una district. The Deputy Chief Minister announced a sanction of Rs 5 lakh for various local development works.

Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh in December 2022. (ANI)

