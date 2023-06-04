Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards. The traffic violators will be fined heavily from June 5 onwards.

While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday. Delhi: Traffic Cops on Drink-Drive Check Pushed Away by Fleeing Driver in Connaught Place (Watch Video).

The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry. Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy Traffic Congestion on Several Roads Due to Fair at Pragati Maidan.

Meanwhile, the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there would not be any exception to two-wheeler drivers with children. It may be recalled that the Kerala government has announced that two-wheeler riders with children below 12 years will not be fined.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).