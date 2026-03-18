Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], March 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government issued fresh instructions mandating strict adherence to the dress code and disciplined use of social media by its employees, warning of disciplinary action in case of violations.

In an official communication dated March 16, the Department of Personnel directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional and deputy commissioners, as well as officials of boards, corporations and autonomous bodies, to ensure compliance with prescribed norms.

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The order reiterates that government employees must wear appropriate, formal, clean and modest attire in sober colours while attending office or court proceedings. Casual or party wear has been strictly discouraged. Male employees have been advised to wear shirts and trousers or collared shirts with pants, along with proper footwear.

Female employees are required to wear sarees, formal suits, salwar-kameez, churidars or kurtas with dupatta, paired with appropriate footwear. The government has also specifically barred the use of jeans and T-shirts in offices, emphasising that dress should reflect professionalism, decorum and dignity of public service.

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The directive notes that despite earlier instructions issued in 2017, several employees have not been adhering to the dress code. It underscores that proper grooming and personal hygiene must also be maintained.

On social media conduct, the government has reminded employees of provisions under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, stating that government servants must maintain integrity, impartiality and responsible behaviour both on and off duty. Employees have been cautioned against making unauthorised comments on government policies or sharing official information on personal social media accounts.

The order further prohibits employees from expressing political or religious views in public forums, including social media platforms, blogs or vlogs, without authorisation. It also stresses that no official documents or information should be communicated to unauthorised persons.

Citing service conduct rules, the government said any public statement or opinion that could lead to criticism of government policies or affect relations between governments may invite disciplinary action. Employees participating in public discourse must clearly state that their views are personal and not those of the government.

Departments have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these directions. Any violation will be viewed seriously and may result in appropriate disciplinary action depending on the nature of the offence.

The government has also directed that these instructions be widely circulated and acknowledged by all concerned officials. (ANI)

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