Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday rescued people who were stranded in the fire in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

At least 13 houses gutted in a major fire that broke out in Purbani village on Friday.

However, no casualty was reported and the spread of the fire has been controlled.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, Himachal Pradesh CMO had said. (ANI)

