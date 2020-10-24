Sahebpur Kamal Vidhan Sabha Seat is Situated in the Begusarai District of Bihar. The Sahebpur Kamal Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from Begusarai Lok Sabha (MP) Seat. Voting for the Sahebpur Kamal election will take place on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar Polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

Bihar Assembly Elections are the first major event this year amid COVID-19 Pandemic. Polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the complete schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The candidates for the Sahebpur Kamal Assembly Polls 2020 include Shahikant Kumar Shashi Alias Amar Kumar Singh of Janata Dal United (JDU), Satanand Sambuddha of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Gore Lal Ray of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the top candidates in the polls this year. In 2015, Shreenarayan Yadav of RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) won the seat by defeating M.D. Aslam of LJP with a margin of 45,474 votes.

In Bihar, ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 which will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

