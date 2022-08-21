Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): In view of the landslides triggered by torrential rains, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners of the state to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations besides deploying men and machinery at strategic points.

In the review meeting with the top officials, Chief Minister said that major roads in apple-growing areas and leading towards hospitals must be restored on priority. He said that tourists must be advised to stay away from slide prone points and river banks to avoid any untoward incidents.

Thakur said that the central government would be requested to send additional central teams to undertake the relief and rehabilitation works.

He also directed all the line departments for maintaining proper coordination for effective rescue operations. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to take decisions regarding closure of schools in their respective districts as per requirement.

Thakur expressed grief over the deaths reported due to landslides and flash floods.

At least 21 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.According to State Disaster Management Authority, 12 people have been injured and six people are missing."21 dead, 12 injured, 6 missing in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides and accidents in the state," State Disaster Management Authority said.

Flash floods and other incidents were reported from 30 different locations in the state. There have also been reports that at least 15 houses were also damaged. Due to inclement weather, several transformers were damaged. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.

The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for the next 12 hours across Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Deputy Director of State, Bui Lal said the state will also see moderate to heavy rain during the next five days.

"The next 5 days to see moderate to heavy rain. An orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for the whole state, yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24," Lal said. (ANI)

