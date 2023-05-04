Shimla, May 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday to integrate data of all government departments under a common platform, "Him Data Portal".

The MoU was signed by IT Secretary Abhishek Jain on behalf of the state government and ISB Executive Director Ashwini Chhatre in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister said ISB would collaborate with the Department of Information Technology as a research and technical support partner for building an open-source "Him Data Portal" that would enable visualization of multiple data sets through advanced analytics and identity-access-management-controlled dashboards and reports to support the state's policy making and governance.

He said it would strengthen the state's benefit delivery systems through "Him Pulse" which would support and enhance the capacity of "Him Parivar" (all departments) in linking digital identity to the delivery of benefits to the targeted population.

Him Pulse is an advanced data analytics application designed to enhance governance, reach the last mile, and assess the inclusion and exclusion of welfare beneficiaries.

Sukhu said it would facilitate in improving socio-economic prosperity of the state.

He said the Him Data Portal would bring valuable data from multiple domains together of various departments thereby helping in visualizing patterns, gaps, opportunities and connections cohesively which would result in strengthening efficiency in governance. A website for the same would also be developed.

